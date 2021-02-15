Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,066. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

