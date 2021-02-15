NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $598.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $611.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

