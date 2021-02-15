NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $194.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

