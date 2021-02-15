Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 118.8% in January

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,973.5 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Obayashi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:OBYCF opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

