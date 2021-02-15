Observer (OBSR) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $6.50 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00994677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.28 or 0.05227603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

