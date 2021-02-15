Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £99,986.69 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider John W. Martin purchased 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.23) on Monday. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,563.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,424.35. The company has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion and a PE ratio of -152.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

About Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

