Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

OIS opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

