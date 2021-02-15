Old Dominion Freight Line’s (ODFL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.93.

ODFL stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

