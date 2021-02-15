Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

OPOF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.