OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in OneMain by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in OneMain by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

