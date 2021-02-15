Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $8,837,760.54 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $64.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

