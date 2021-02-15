Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Boosted by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,580 shares during the period. Open Text makes up 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $88,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

OTEX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. 95,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,248. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.