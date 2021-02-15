Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $79.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.