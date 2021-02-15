Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $11.73 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

