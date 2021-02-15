Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT opened at $66.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $66.59.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.