Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.