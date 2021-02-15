Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 141 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

