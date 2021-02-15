Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of SDG opened at $99.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

