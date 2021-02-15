Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $28.26 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

