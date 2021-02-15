Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

