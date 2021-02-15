Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.88. 75,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,355. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

In other Overstock.com news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,067 shares of company stock worth $5,759,647. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

