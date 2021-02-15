Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.18 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

