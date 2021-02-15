Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 98,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.91. 2,922,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,756,949. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,918,667 shares of company stock worth $120,752,668.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.