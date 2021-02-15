Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 548 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

