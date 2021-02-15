Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

