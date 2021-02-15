Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $535.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

