Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 36.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCC opened at $80.44 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

