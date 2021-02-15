Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,006 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

