Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $185.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $185.34.

