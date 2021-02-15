Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

