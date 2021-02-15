Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $276.24 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.