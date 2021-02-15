Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.