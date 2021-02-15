Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $8.29 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after buying an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,557,000 after buying an additional 89,911 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

