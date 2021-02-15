Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,541 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.