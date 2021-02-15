PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Volume Hits $6.61 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $125.66 million and $6.61 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,834.06 or 0.03812919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00070527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.01000809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007512 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.05195858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018077 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00034542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.