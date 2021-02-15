Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paychex by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paychex by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paychex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,958 shares of company stock worth $12,716,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

