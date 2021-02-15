PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.