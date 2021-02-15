Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Acquires $76,960.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.48 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00.

PFIS opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $278.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.14. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

