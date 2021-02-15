PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo have outpaced the industry in the past year on a robust surprise trend. Its top and bottom-line surpassed estimates for the eighth straight quarter in the fourth quarter, and improved year over year. Despite the pandemic related challenges, the robust fourth quarter results were driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business, along with accelerated growth in the beverage category. The snacks/food business benefited from increased at-home consumption trends. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies. Moreover, it provided an upbeat view for 2021. However, it witnessed soft margins on incremental COVID-19 related costs. Also, adverse currency rates remain a headwind.”

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

