Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

