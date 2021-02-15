Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,731,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 9,179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 106,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.