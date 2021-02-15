Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $57,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 840,427 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 276,464 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

