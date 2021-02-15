Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.77 Million

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report sales of $68.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.51 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $249.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.85 million to $249.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.56 million, with estimates ranging from $281.07 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,962. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

