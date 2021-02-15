Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:MHI opened at $12.58 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

