Piper Sandler Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.07.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.83 and a 200-day moving average of $340.35. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $391.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 39.8% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.