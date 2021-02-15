PIVX Market Capitalization Hits $48.68 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. PIVX has a market cap of $48.68 million and $5.94 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

