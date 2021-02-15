Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

PAA opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $62,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

