POEMA Global Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Quiet Period Will End on February 15th

POEMA Global’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 15th. POEMA Global had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

POEMA Global stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. POEMA Global has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Get POEMA Global alerts:

POEMA Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Poema Global Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for POEMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POEMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.