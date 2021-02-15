Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 166.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

