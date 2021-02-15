PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524,917 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $98,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

